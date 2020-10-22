Province to create new program addressing eating disorders in children and youth

The Ontario government announced Wednesday that it is providing $24.3 million in targeted investments to hire additional staff, increase access to counselling and therapy, create new programs to help manage stress, depression and anxiety, and address eating disorders and other challenges facing children and youth.

Eating disorders can cause serious health problems for children and teens and often go hand-in-hand with other psychiatric problems like anxiety and depression. Doctors aren’t certain what causes eating disorders but suspect it’s a combination of biological, behavioral, and social factors. For instance, young people may be influenced by cultural images that favor bodies too underweight to be healthy. Early recognition and treatment are the best ways to avoid these problems.

The provincial government is pledging $800,000 to support the creation and operation of Eating Disorders Ontario, which will help with quality improvement across the whole eating disorders sector. An additional $3.7 million will be allocated for an early intervention program to help prevent and support children and youth up to the age of 25 that may be struggling with an eating disorder. There will be four pilot sites to start, with plans to expand the program across the province.

The government is also investing:

$11 million for over 80 children and youth mental health service providers to enhance capacity and access to critical frontline child and youth mental health services

$5.8 million for youth wellness teams at 10 Youth Wellness Hubs offering walk-in access to primary care and mental health and addictions services for people between the ages of 12 and 25;

$2 million for the implementation of a new Ontario Structured Psychotherapy Program for families, children and youth that will help them develop skills to manage stress, depression and anxiety in a healthy way;

$1 million for child and youth mental health services delivered in congregate settings

“We have clearly seen the demand for mental health supports for children and youth across our province and we must ensure their needs are being met,” said Jill Dunlop, Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues. “These new investments in targeted programs will allow our young people and their caregivers to access better quality mental health services that would allow them the opportunity to flourish.”