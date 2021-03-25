The Ontario government’s second budget of the COVID-19 pandemic lays out a plan to stimulate economic growth. Its roadmap to jumpstart economic growth continues with increased healthcare spending and cash grants to businesses and parents adding $100 billion in new debt and deficits that are not likely to end before 2029.

The deficit for 2021-2022 is projected at $33.1 billion, down from $38.5 billion last year. Deficits of $27.7 billion and $20.2 billion are projected for 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Here’s what the Ford government’s $186 billion plan includes:

For defeating COVID-19

$1 billion for its ongoing vaccination campaign described as “the government’s most urgent priority”

$2.3 billion to fund COVID-19 testing and contact tracing in 2021 and 2022

$1.8 billion to provide care for COVID-19 patients and tackle surgical backlogs lengthened during the pandemic

Small business support

Approximately 120,000 small businesses that were eligible for the Small Business Support Grant will receive a second payment of between $10,000 and $20,000. Business owners do not need to re-apply for the grant.

A similar $100 million program is being created for hard-hit tourism and hospitality businesses , which will be eligible for one-time payments between $10,000 and $20,000.

Families

The Ontario COVID-19 Child Benefit has been doubled and will return for a third round, to provide a one-time payment of $400 per child and $500 per child with special needs

The child care tax credit, CARE, is being extended by 20 per cent this year only, increasing support from $1,250 to $1,500 on average.

Long-term care spending

$2.3 billion has been pledged over the next four years to the long-term care sector, an increase from the $1.75 billion previously announced.

This will result in “a development pipeline” of 20,161 new beds by 2025 and 30,000 beds by 2028, the government says.

New spaces will be offered at both for-profit and public long-term care facilities.

Other highlights include: