Provincial police watchdog to collect race-based data

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) the body that investigates allegations of wrongdoing on the part of Ontario’s police forces will begin collecting race-based data.

Up until this point, the SIU only collected and maintained data on the age and gender of people who were involved in investigations.

Currently the agency is figuring out guidelines to ensure data is collected in a respectful manner which won’t backfire on privacy and other issues. The collection of the data is expected to start on Oct. 1.

The Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD), which probes public complaints against police and has the power to conduct reviews of systemic problems in policing, announced a similar data-collection initiative in April.

Scot Wortley, a researcher on the impact of race-based data and a professor at the University of Toronto’s Centre for Criminology and Sociolegal Studies, conducted the data analysis for a sweeping 2018 interim report on race and policing from the Ontario Human Rights Commission (OHRC), which found a Black person in Toronto was nearly 20 times more likely than a white person to be shot and killed by police.

The OHRC report also outlined how Black people make up 8.8 per cent of Toronto’s population, but were “grossly over-represented” in investigations by the SIU.

Last September, Toronto’s police services board also approved a policy that directs officers to start tracking and reporting the races of people involved in certain encounters with police.

It remains to be seen whether these new policy initiatives will end up with fewer arrests or higher levels of crime.