Prowling leopard in tourist spot in K’taka trapped after 3 months

Forest authorities have been successful in trapping the prowling leopard in the premises of Krishna Raja Sagar dam and famous tourist destination Brindavan Garden in Mandya district of Karnataka on Thursday.

The prowling leopard was caught after continuous operations for three months. The leopard had forced the authorities to close down Brindavan Garden and KRS dam to visitors for months.

The authorities kept cages at strategic points to trap the leopard. Finally, the leopard was trapped into a cage kept at the North Gate of VC Canal. The authorities have said that it is a five-year-old female leopard.

The leopard was spotted four times in the premises. The authorities took the matter seriously and placed 10 cages to trap it. More than 60 CCTV cameras were installed to track the movements of the big cat.

20221229-154404

