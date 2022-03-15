SCI-TECHWORLD

PS to stream ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ State of Play on March 17

By NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Sony and WB Games Avalanche have announced a State of Play stream on March 17 devoted solely to the open-world Harry Potter RPG.

The 20-minute presentation will finally share more details for the title, including 14 minutes of PlayStation 5 gameplay. The stream starts at 5PM Eastern on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels, reports Engadget.

Hogwarts Legacy was originally slated to arrive in 2021 before the developers pushed the release to this year.

The game has “you create a wizard who perfects spells, tames beasts (of the fantastic variety, of course) and otherwise explores Hogwarts in the 1800s, long before Harry and many other well-known characters rose to prominence,” the report said.

The game will also be available for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC, it added.

The single-game focus is not a shock. Avalanche is keen to note people have viewed the Hogwarts Legacy debut trailer over 28 million times — there’s clearly a lot of demand between Harry Potter fans and the gaming community at large.

The State of Play could help Sony tap into that demand and spur more PlayStation sales, as per the report.

20220315-135603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.