PS5 orders being delayed by Amazon due to high demand

Tokyo, Sep 19 (IANS) As soon as Sony confirmed that its next-generation PlayStation 5 console was going to arrive in November, Amazon has warned its customers that they might not get their console on time due to an incredible demand.

The company has sent out emails to many who preordered a PS5 — both the regular and digital edition — advising that shipments might not arrive in time, The Verge reported on Friday.

“We are contacting you about your order of PlayStation 5 to let you know in advance that you may not receive this item on the day it is released due to high demand.

“We’ll make every effort to get the item to you as soon as possible once released,” the email said.

When PS5 pre-orders went live, Walmart customers found some of their orders were canceled, but in Amazon’s case, these PS5 pre-orders are still valid but those who ordered from Amazon may not receive a system on launch day.

The digital edition of the console will cost $399.99, while the standard one is priced at $499.99.

The PlayStation 5 is set to hit on November 12 in the US and the rest of the world on November 19.

–IANS

wh/ksk/