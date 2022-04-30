INDIA

PSA slapped on 5 drug peddlers in Kashmir

NewsWire
0
0

Acting tough against anti-social elements, the Jammu and Kashmir police have booked five drug peddlers and a notorious thief under Public Safety Act (PSA), officials said on Saturday.

The police said that in Kupwara, three drug peddlers, identified as Bashir Pandith, Abdul Rashid Malik and Zaheer Ahmad Chak alias Shani, who were involved in various cases of narcotic crimes, were detained under PSA.

Besides, a notorious thief identified as Haris Ahmad Sheikh alias ‘Andha Kanoon’ has also been detained under PSA for his involvement in more than six cases of theft in Kupwara and Handwara.

“It is pertinent to mention that because of his notoriety and massive involvement in theft cases he had gained the disreputable name as AndhaKanoon over a period of time,” police said.

In Budgam, two notorious drug peddlers identified as Hilal Ahmed Mir alias Hilal Galwan and Zubair Ahmad Mir have been detained under PSA.

20220430-181126

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kolkata Police crack Gariahat double-murder case

    TIGHT SECURITY FOR PM VISIT IN PRAYAGRAJ

    Vizag refinery fire extinguished, operations normal: HPCL (Ld)

    BJP-led alliance will form govt in Assam again: Sonowal