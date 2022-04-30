Acting tough against anti-social elements, the Jammu and Kashmir police have booked five drug peddlers and a notorious thief under Public Safety Act (PSA), officials said on Saturday.

The police said that in Kupwara, three drug peddlers, identified as Bashir Pandith, Abdul Rashid Malik and Zaheer Ahmad Chak alias Shani, who were involved in various cases of narcotic crimes, were detained under PSA.

Besides, a notorious thief identified as Haris Ahmad Sheikh alias ‘Andha Kanoon’ has also been detained under PSA for his involvement in more than six cases of theft in Kupwara and Handwara.

“It is pertinent to mention that because of his notoriety and massive involvement in theft cases he had gained the disreputable name as AndhaKanoon over a period of time,” police said.

In Budgam, two notorious drug peddlers identified as Hilal Ahmed Mir alias Hilal Galwan and Zubair Ahmad Mir have been detained under PSA.

20220430-181126