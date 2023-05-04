Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain has condemned the actions of a group of individuals who hurled insults at Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Videos on social media showed a collection of fans, known as the PSG Ultras, were on Wednesday chanting for the board to resign outside club headquarters before further clips showed a group of supporters visiting the home of Neymar and calling for him to move on.

They hurled insults at Messi after he was reportedly handed a two-match suspension by the club for taking an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

“Paris Saint-Germain most strongly condemns the intolerable and insulting actions of a small group of individuals that took place on Wednesday,” the club’s statement read.

“Whatever the differences of opinion, nothing justifies such actions. The Club gives its full support to its players, its staff and all those targeted by such shameful behaviour,” it added.

Messi’s contract with PSG is set to expire on June 30 this year, and his reported trip to Saudi Arabia comes amid multiple reports that the 35-year-old won’t stay at the Parisian club.

Neymar has played just 20 times for PSG in the French league this season, scoring 13 times, before being ruled out for the rest of the season in March with an ankle injury.

