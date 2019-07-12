PSG sign French defender Diallo for 5 years

Paris, July 17 (IANS) Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have announced the arrival of French defender Abdou Diallo from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract, linking him with the capital club until June 30, 2024.

“It is a great honour to be involved with such a prestigious club as Paris Saint-Germain,” Diallo said on Tuesday after signing his contract, reports Xinhua news agency.

Diallo, 23, came up through the Monaco youth academy and played 19 matches in three seasons, clinching the Ligue 1 title with the team in 2017.

After that, Diallo signed with Mainz 05, where he made 30 appearances and scored three goals. His talent attracted interest from big sides, leading to his transfer to Borussia Dortmund in 2018.

Under Swiss coach Lucien Favre, Diallo played 38 matches with Dortmund, displaying his versatility as a central defender or a full-back.

Diallo climbed the ranks of the national teams with 16 caps for the French U21 team.

He is PSG’s fifth signing of the summer, after Pablo Sarabia, Ander Herrera, Marcin Bulka and Mitchel Bakker.

“Joining the capital club today is another important step in my career. I am committed to giving my all for my new club and look forward to bringing my qualities and desire to this team renowned for its high quality and high ambitions,” Diallo pointed out.

–IANS

aak/in