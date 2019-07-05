PSG signs Dutch defender Mitchel Bakker till 2023

Paris, July 8 (IANS) Paris Saint Germain (PSG) announced that it has signed Dutch defender Mitchel Bakker on a four-year contract as a free agent since his contract with Ajax had expired.

On Sunday, PSG said in a statement that the 19-year-old, who mainly plays as a left-back, has made it through the Ajax youth academy and played 13 UEFA Youth League matches with Ajax, reports Efe news.

“I am very happy here, I feel good, and I am really looking forward to getting started working in my new surroundings,” the PSG website cited the player as saying.

“I got a call from my agent, who told me Paris Saint-Germain wanted me. That was something great. I then talked about it with my family, my parents, and here I am,” he added.

The announcement came a few hours after PSG had announced signing another young player, Polish goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, 19.

The attention at PSG has mainly been captured by Brazil star Neymar, especially after the most recent remarks by Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Bartomeu said PSG does not want to sell Neymar despite the player’s desire to leave the French powerhouse.

