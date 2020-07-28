PSG’s Kylian Mbappe sidelined for three weeks

Paris, July 28 (IANS) Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe will be absent for “approximately three weeks” due to an ankle injury which he picked up in the French Cup final last Friday.

Mbappe had limped off the pitch with an ankle injury after being tackled by Saint-Etienne captain Loic Perrin half an hour into the match which PSG won 1-0.

“As announced after the final of the Coupe de France against Saint-Etienne, Kylian Mbappe underwent further examinations to his injured right ankle,” PSG said in a statement on Monday.

“The results of today’s scan confirmed an ankle sprain with damage to the external ligament. The player is expected to be sidelined for approximately three weeks.”

It means that the French international will miss PSG’s League Cup final against Lyon this Friday and his appearance in the Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta on August 12 is also in doubt.

Earlier this month, Mbappe had ended speculations around his future and had confirmed he will stay put at Parc des Princes next season.

He has been linked with a move away from PSG with Premier League champions Liverpool and recently-crowned LaLiga winners Real Madrid reportedly showing interest in acquiring the Frenchman’s services.

Mbappe is currently one of the hottest properties in world football and despite being just 21-years-old, he boasts of an illustrious trophy cabinet.

He has won the Ligue 1 four times (once with Monaco and thrice with PSG) since breaking on the scene in 2015. Not to forget the FIFA World Cup trophy that he helped France win in 2018.

–IANS

aak/bbh/