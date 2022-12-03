INDIA

PSI recruitment scam : K’taka govt gives nod to prosecute ADGP Amrit Paul

NewsWire
0
0

The Karnataka government has granted persmission to prosecute arrested ADGP Amrit Paul in connection with the PSI recruitment scandal, sources said on Saturday.

Since the accused is an IPS officer, the government’s consent was neccesary to initiate legal proceedings. The ruling BJP, which is under attack by the opposition Congress in connection with the recruitment scam, accorded its consent.

The CID had submitted a 1,406-page charge-sheet against the jailed IPS officer. Amrit Paul is the first senior ADGP level officer to be arrested in connection with the PSI scandal that rocked the state and made national news.

The charge-sheet had been submitted before the First ACMM court in Bengaluru. Accused Amrit Paul is being made the 35th accused in the scandal. CID investigation officer DySP B.K. Shekar had submitted 78 records, 38 witnesses against Amrit Paul explaining his role in the scandal, conspiracy to carry out the scandal, and collection of money from aspirants of posts of sub-inspectors.

Investigations have revealed that Paul, who had allegedly received a cut of Rs 1.35 crore from candidates to PSI posts, had given away the money to his aide and benami Shambhulinga Swamy. The CID had seized Rs 41 lakh from him.

Paul, who worked as ADGP of Recruitment department, had allegedly allowed his junior DySP Shanthakumar and team to commit scandal in recruitment of 545 posts of PSI. The officers attached to the Recruitment Division Sunitha Bai, RPI Manjunath and guards have recorded their statements confirming his role, the sources said.

However, Paul is maintaining that the scandal had taken place without his knowledge and he had not received any money.

Notably, the opposition Congress had demanded Home Minister Araga Jnanendra’s resignation in connection with the scandal after it came to light.

20221203-102204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala govt to take legal aid as RBI disallows referring Co-op...

    Haryana CM greets people on New Year

    NIA arrests one more accused from Karnataka in Kerala ISIS module...

    Gauri Lankesh murder trial to begin on May 27