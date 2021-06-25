Three players each from Islamabad United and Multan Sultans are part of the Pakistan Super League-6 (PSL-6) dream team, which was selected by former international cricketers following the conclusion of the T20 tournament here with the Sultans defeating Peshawar Zalmi by 47 runs to clinch their maiden title here.

Multan Sultans’ Mohammad Rizwan was named captain of the team after he inspired his side to rise to second from fifth position following the conclusion of the 30 league matches.

Rizwan finished the tournament with 500 runs with four half-centuries from 12 matches at an average of 45.45. He also took 20 catches to win the ‘best wicketkeeper award’.

Of the 11 players, selected on the basis of their contributions as well as the impact of their performances on team results, Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Wahab Riaz have been selected for the second time.

Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi are the only two players who have retained their places from the 2020 side.

Babar Azam has been chosen to open the innings with Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai, with Colin Munro, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Rizwan and Asif Ali forming the middle-order.

Wahab Riaz will lead the bowlers’ pack that also includes Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Rashid Khan of Afghanistan.

The team was selected by a panel of former international cricketers and commentators that included David Gower, Pommie Mbangwa, Ramiz Raja and Sana Mir.

Team (in batting order): Hazratullah Zazai (Peshawar Zalmi); Babar Azam (Karachi Kings); Colin Munro (Islamabad United); Sohaib Maqsood (Multan Sultans); Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wicketkeeper) (Multan Sultans); Asif Ali (Islamabad United); Wahab Riaz (Peshawar Zalmi); Rashid Khan (Lahore Qalandars); Hasan Ali (Islamabad United); Shaheen Afridi (Lahore Qalandars); Shahnawaz Dahani (Multan Sultans); James Faulkner (12th, Lahore Qalandars).

–IANS

akm/sdr/