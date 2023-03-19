SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

PSL surpassed IPL in terms of digital rating, claims Pak cricket chief

The chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board’s interim management committee Najam Sethi has claimed that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season had surpassed the Indian Premier League (IPL) on digital rating, media reported.

Sethi stated that this season’s PSL got a digital rating of 150 as compared to IPL’s 130 in its last edition while sending out his gratitude to the fans as well as the federal and provincial governments of Punjab and Sindh in making the event successful, Dawn reported.

A new option was also tabled. “We have proposals to hold some matches of the league in the United States and if we get a chance, we will explore that option,” said the 74-year-old, adding that the PCB is in talks with the relevant authorities in Karachi and Lahore to build five-star hotels for the players near the stadiums for the public’s convenience.

He also highlighted how the PSL has impacted and helped improve the country’s economic situation.

“PSL has contributed in keeping the country’s economic wheel moving as it created job opportunities and helped tourism, hotel industry, airlines, and road travelling business grow,” Sethi said before disclosing the taxes paid to the government. “We have paid Rs 70 crores in taxes to the federal government, Rs 50 crores in sales taxes, and another Rs 50 crores in provincial taxes,” Dawn reported.

On the issue regarding three betting companies sponsoring teams in the PSL, Sethi clarified that the agreements would be reviewed as those took place before he was installed as PCB chief. “The PCB would not be involved in any activities against the religion, culture, and tradition of the land,” he added.

