SPORTSFOOTBALL

PSV Eindhoven reach round of 16 in UEFA Conference League

By NewsWire
0
0

Dutch club PSV Eindhoven entered the round of 16 of UEFA’s Conference League after a 1-1 away draw against Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Eindhoven progressed on Thursday night with a 2-1 aggregate win after their 1-0 home victory in the first leg.

Thursday’s match was played in front of 28,000 fans at Bloomfield Stadium in Jaffa, the southern part of the coastal Tel Aviv-Jaffa conurbation.

It was a significant game for PSV’s Israeli striker Eran Zahavi, who played for Maccabi for three and a half years and received a warm welcome from the local fans.

Zahavi led Maccabi to three Israeli league championship titles, before he moved in 2016 to Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R and F where he was crowned top scorer.

After a strong opening by Maccabi, PSV took control, but the first half ended goalless.

Just seconds into the second half, Maccabi were close to scoring, but a shot by Croatian striker Stipe Perica hit the post.

In the 57th minute, Maccabi fans threw objects into the pitch which led the game to be suspended for five minutes.

After the resumption, Zahavi, who did not threaten Maccabi’s goal, was substituted in the 66th minute.

Belgian striker Yorbe Vertessen scored for Eindhoven in the 84th minute, 10 minutes after entering the game.

Maccabi evened the score in the 91st minute with a header by Spanish defender Enrique Saborit, after an accurate pass from midfielder Gabi Kanichowsky.

The draw for round of 16 will take place late on Friday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

20220225-101005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.