Psychotropic substances seized from car at UP-Nepal border

In a joint operation, the Seema Sashatra Bal (SSB) and Bahraich police recovered psychotropic substances weighing 50 kg worth Rs 20 crore from a vehicle at the Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border.

SHO, Rupidiah, Shridhar Pathak, said that a unit of SSB was patrolling the border area when they spotted a vehicle bearing registration number of Uttarakhand.

“Seeing no movement in the vehicle, the police were informed. A team reached the spot and along with SSB carried out a search inside the vehicle. A sniffer was also brought to the spot by the SSB.

“The sniffer sniffed out the psychotropic substances which were hidden beneath the rear and front seats, also in the glove box and in the boot,” the SHO said.

A unit of FSL was also summoned to the spot and the entire vehicle was inspected.

Police team also recovered Rs 2.98 lakhs in cash.

Pathak added that efforts to trace the vehicle owner are underway and teams have been formed to arrest the absconding driver.

