Lashing out at the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government for “harming” the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Pakistan Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal revealed that Beijing had warned the then establishment against any “new experiment” ahead of the 2018 general elections, local media reported.

The PML-N leader said, “China – in a diplomatic manner – had tried to convey (a message) to the then establishment to avoid any new experiment as it would derail CPEC,” Geo News reported.

The then establishment, however, assured Beijing that whoever would come into power will not create obstacles in the path of the mega infrastructure and connectivity project.

Beijing had asked the establishment not to interfere in elections as “any experiment of change will not be beneficial for Pakistan and will destroy the CPEC”, the planning minister added, Geo News reported.

Responding to a question, the minister stressed the need for continuity of policies for progress and development of a country.

Launching a fresh salvo against the former ruling party, the PML-N minister accused PTI of scandalising the game-changer project. Corruption allegations were leveled against the project and the western media highlighted the controversial statements made the PTI leaders, he added.

Iqbal said Murad Saeed leveled baseless corruption allegations against him involving the CPEC and “embarrassed” the Chinese state-owned company, Geo News reported.

Perhaps, it happened for the first time that China’s state-owned company issued a condemnation statement against the minister whom it was working with.

He said that the PTI-led government had ruined the sentiment developed by PML-N through baseless allegations, delays in visa renewal of Chinese workers and other tactics, Geo News reported.

