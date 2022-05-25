Islamabad authorities are preparing to launch an operation to dislodge PTI activists from Islamabad’s D-Chowk, the media reported.

Islamabad IGP has called a police force deployed at the entry points of the city to the red zone area, Samaa TV reported.

The Rangers have been deployed in the red zone while backup has also been called in.

A considerable number of PTI activists have reached Islamabad’s D-Chowk in front of the Parliament. Police used tear gas to disperse them but in vain.

PTI workers have taken over the area and the police have retreated behind trees, Samaa TV reported.

Earlier, Islamabad police said in a statement that “long march protesters” had set fire to trees and vehicles in the Blue Area.

Police called the fire brigade and the fire was extinguished at some places but the protesters again set the trees on fire at the Express Chowk, it said in a tweet. Security in the red zone has been beefed up.

PTI workers, meanwhile, have been claiming that the fire was caused by tear gas shelling.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) convoys led by party chief Imran Khan started their march on Islamabad with clashes breaking out between police and protesters in parts of the country as the government tried to stop protestors.

Besides closing the roads, police parties continue to raid the homes of PTI activists.

