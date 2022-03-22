SOUTH ASIATOP NEWS

PTI dissidents reject Imran Khan's 'forgiveness' offer

Rejecting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer of “forgiveness” ahead of voting on the no-confidence motion, the ruling PTI’s dissident lawmakers have refused to rejoin the party, The News reported.

PTI minority lawmaker Dr Ramesh Kumar claimed that the number of dissident MNAs of the ruling party has surged to 35, adding that none of them will rejoin PTI, the report said.

Ramesh Kumar said stability is a must to steer Pakistan in the right direction. The disgruntled lawmaker said that he put up all issues before the Prime Minister, but nothing was done for the welfare of the minorities.

Responding to a question, he said that three or four of the dissidents were elected on reserved seats while the remaining are all senior politicians. “If there is the issue of lifetime disqualification, they would prefer contesting elections again,” he added.

Lamenting on the inappropriate language being used against him by PTI leaders and supporters, dissident Noor Alam Khan said he would move court against the abusive language.

He maintained they are political people who do not earn enmities. He thanked the Chief Justice of Pakistan for giving the remarks that the court would not stop any member from voting in the assembly.

Another PTI dissident, Ahmad Hussain Dehr, said the parliamentarians are yet to be allocated funds. In such a state of affairs, how can the government accuse the dissidents of accepting money to leave the party, he asked.

He said the Prime Minister should tell him how much money he spent on winning the loyalty of seven PML-N MPs six months ago. He said everything is not for money. He neither went to the Sindh House nor met the opposition leaders. He claimed that the Prime Minister doesn’t listen to their problems and he only recalls them when he needs their votes, the report said.

