Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan said on Tuesday that his party will return to power and will “not even need to campaign” due to the current situation in the country, according to a media report.

Addressing a seminar, the PTI chief said free and fair elections are needed immediately to lift the country out of the ongoing economic turmoil in order to restore stability and confidence, Express Tribune reported.

“The more the government delays elections, the more beneficial it will be for the PTI and we will not even need to campaign due to the current situation of the country,” he said.

The former Prime Minister maintained that a “government with a clear majority needs to come so it can take bold decisions”, Express Tribune reported.

Lashing out at the incumbent government’s performance, Khan said that any new government will need to take “hard steps” to correct the country’s course, Dawn reported.

“It’s not easy to bring the powerful within the ambit of the law,” he said.

Khan also said that Pakistan needs to focus on how to attract investment inflows into the country and investors should be specially incentivised.

He said that government amnesties should only be provided to those who invest in the country’s industries, Dawn reported.

Khan claimed that he still does not understand what those allegedly behind his government’s ouster were seeking when Pakistan had come out of multiple crises.

“When we found out about the conspiracy [to remove my government], I sent Shaukat Tarin to tell the neutrals that the economy would be impacted because of the political destabilisation,” he said.

Khan subsequently criticised the Sharif and Zardari families, asking why they were “brought in to handle the country’s affairs”, pointing to the track record of their governments in the 90s, Dawn reported.

20221122-191004