The PTI-led Pakistant government on Saturday filed a review petition against the Supreme Court’s decision to restore the National Assembly and block Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s decision to dismiss the voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, media reports said.

The apex court’s five-member bench  headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Aijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel  had issued the ruling.

The top court had ordered National Assembly Speaker Asad Qasier to summon the session on Saturday to allow the vote on the no-confidence motion against the Premier.

PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar, Adviser to Prime Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan, and advocate Muhammad Azhar Siddique have filed the petition urging the top court to revoke its April 7 decision, Geo News reported.

“The Supreme Court cannot dictate the timetable to the National Assembly under Article 69,” the petition said, as the government tries to avoid being ousted.

The court’s historic order read: “In consequence of the foregoing, it is declared that at all material times the Prime Minister was under the bar imposed by the Explanation to clause (1) of Article 58 of the Constitution and continues to remain so restricted. He could not, therefore, have at any time advised the President to dissolve the Assembly as contemplated by clause (1) of Article 58.”

“In consequence of the foregoing, it is declared that the advice tendered by the Prime Minister on or about 03.04.2022 to the President to dissolve the Assembly was contrary to the Constitution and of no legal effect,” said the order.

The Supreme Court also “declared that the assembly was in existence at all times, and continues to remain and be so”.

