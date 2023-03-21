A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and nine others were killed when the vehicle they were travelling came under attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwas Abbottabad district, according to authorities.

Confirming the incident which took place on Monday, Abbottabad District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Tufail told Dawn news that a rival group had opened fire on the vehicle near Havelian’s Langra village which caused the fuel tank to explode.

He said that the vehicle caught fire and was completely destroyed, adding that 10 people, including PTI leader Atif Munsif Khan, died on the spot.

The DPO told Dawn news that a heavy police contingent reached the spot and initiated a search operation for the perpetrators but an FIR was yet to be registered.

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan strongly condemned the “attack” on Atif and said such an assault on a political leader was “very tragic”.

20230321-093402