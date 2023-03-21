SOUTH ASIAWORLD

PTI leader, 9 others killed in attack on vehicle

NewsWire
0
0

A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and nine others were killed when the vehicle they were travelling came under attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwas Abbottabad district, according to authorities.

Confirming the incident which took place on Monday, Abbottabad District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Tufail told Dawn news that a rival group had opened fire on the vehicle near Havelian’s Langra village which caused the fuel tank to explode.

He said that the vehicle caught fire and was completely destroyed, adding that 10 people, including PTI leader Atif Munsif Khan, died on the spot.

The DPO told Dawn news that a heavy police contingent reached the spot and initiated a search operation for the perpetrators but an FIR was yet to be registered.

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mahmood Khan strongly condemned the “attack” on Atif and said such an assault on a political leader was “very tragic”.

20230321-093402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Imran Khan admits PTI made mistakes after losing local polls

    B’desh sees highest daily spike of 8 dengue deaths

    Online bomb making module dismantled in Bangladesh

    Covishield not a problem, discussing certification with app builders: British envoy