SOUTH ASIA

PTI leader calls on supporters to avenge attack on Imran

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Anwar Zeb Khan has called on supporters to enter Islamabad armed and avenge the assassination attempt on party chairman Imran Khan.

A video has gone viral on social media that shows Anwar, who is also Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Social Welfare, speaking to a charged crowd, Samaa TV reported.

In the video, he can be seen wielding an AK-47 as he challenges Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

As he waived the assault rifle in the air, Anwar dares Sanaullah to stop the PTI protesters as he announced that they will come to Islamabad armed.

“We will take revenge of the attack on Imran Khan,” Samaa TV quoted Anwar as saying in the video.

Fazal Elahi, who was elected on a PTI ticket from Peshawar, has threatened Sanaullah that he is coming to avenge the attack on his party chairman.

A video of Elahi posted on social media shows him using foul language and call the Interior Minister names as he dares the latter to step out of his house.

Following the attack on Thursday evening, PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar had said that Khan suspects three people to be behind the assassination attempt — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Sanaullah, and a senior military officer.

20221104-144404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shehbaz likely to visit Saudi Arabia, China in first foreign trip

    Afghanistan launches polio vaccination targeting 9.9 mn kids

    Taliban elite special forces tasked with night raids on former security...

    Gulzar Ahmed indicates willingness to become caretaker Pak PM