In wake of the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan by Rangers personnel from the Islamabad Judicial Complex on Tuesday, party leaders have urged PTI workers and supporters to take to the streets in protest, media reports said.

The former premier was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case, said the federal capital’s top cop. “Situation is normal. Section 144 is in place and violations will result in police action,” said IG Islamabad, Express Tribune reported.

Islamabad High Court’s Chief Justice Aamer Farooq has taken notice of the incident and has summoned IG, Islamabad, the Interior Secretary, and the Additional Attorney General.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar took to his official Twitter handle to announce that “Pakistan’s biggest political leader” was arrested after an “attack” at the Islamabad High Court.

“The whole world is being shown that there is no law left in the country,” he said, Express Tribune reported.

Umar added that a six-member committee headed by Shah Mehmood Qureshi, which was formed by Imran Khan, would announce a plan of action.

The PTI Vice Chairperson said Imran’s arrest was “rejected” (na manzoor) and instructed the entire nation to take to the streets “immediately”.

In a video message, PTI leader Hammad Azhar said that Imran Khan was arrested and that there were “reports of torture” during the arrest. He maintained that the PTI chief was the nation’s and the Muslim world’s only “honest leader” and had “committed no crime”, Express Tribune reported.

