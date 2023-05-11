Following the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ) of the Pakistan Army and ransacking of the Lahore Corps Commanders home, authorities have registered cases against senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

In Rawalpindi, the FIR was registered under 10 criminal sections, Geo News reported.

The FIR said that a police team deployed near Gate No 1 of the GHQ informed that an aggressive mob of 250 to 300 people, led by PTI leader Raja Basharat, attacked the gate by shouting slogans against the army and tried to enter the building, but they were intercepted by the people deployed at the gate.

According to The News, a police party led by a senior superintendent of police is conducting raids to hunt down the former law minister of Punjab and about 200 participants that participated in the attack on the GHQ.

In Lahore, multiple PTI leaders were booked in FIRs registered at the provincial capital’s Race Course and Sarwar Road Police Stations for the violence that took place in the city after former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s arrest.

In the case registered at Race Course Police Station, over 80 people were booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) on the complaint of Station House Officer Aftab Nawaz.

The FIR states that a mob attacked the area surrounding Club Chowk.

They have also been accused of hurling abuses against the army, judiciary and sensitive institutions, Geo News reported.

On the protests in Lahore’s Cantt area, a separate FIR was registered in the Sarwar Road Police Station on the complaint of Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Rana Ashfaq.

The case includes murder, attempt to murder and 20 other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

