SOUTH ASIAWORLD

PTI leaders, including Imran, booked for ‘attacking’ police

NewsWire
0
0

Senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including its chairman Imran Khan, have been booked for “attacking” the police and “using foul language” against national security institutions in Lahore, media reports said.

According to the FIR, filed on behalf of the Deputy Superintendent of Police from Raiwind, a mob of at least 300-400 committed violence in the city and used foul language against the state institutions, Geo News reported.

The FIR said that the PTI workers abused the institutions on the directions of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, and senior PTI leaders Hassan Niazi, Hammad Azhar, Memoodul Rasheed, Farrukh Habib, Fawad Chaudhry and Ejaz Chaudhry.

It stated that the violent mob pelted stones and attacked the police with wooden sticks in which 13 police personnel suffered injuries, while six PTI workers were also hurt due to the violence triggered by their own party workers, Geo News reported.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry berated the interim Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, after the case was filed against him in Lahore.

Chaudhry said he is in Islamabad for the last two days where he was busy preparing a petition which will be heard on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Punjab police lobbed tear gas shells and baton-charged the supporters of Khan in clashes which injured several on both sides.

The clashes erupted in Lahore ahead of Khan’s planned rally to kick-start his election campaign, but which the government then banned by imposing Section 144 for seven days.

The former premier has been demanding snap polls since he was ousted through a vote of confidence last year. His successor Shehbaz Sharif has rejected the demand and stated elections would be held as scheduled later this year, Geo News reported.

20230309-160802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sharp rise in Pakistan’s default risk in global bond markets

    1st Test: Abdullah Shafique helps Pakistan script famous victory with record...

    Imran’s arrest may trigger ‘bloody politics’, warns ex-Minister

    Iran, Pak agree to raise mutual trade to $5bn by 2023