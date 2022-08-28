SOUTH ASIAWORLD

PTI plotting against IMF deal: Shehbaz Sharif

Self-centred politics can cause irreparable damage to Pakistan as unfortunately, a party is playing politics over the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) when the lender’s board meeting is around the corner, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, without naming the PTI, local media reported.

“I have never seen such self-centred politics; it will be a huge injustice with Pakistan and a big conspiracy against the country,” the premier said while referring to PTI on his visit to the flood victims in Sujawl, Sindh province.

Prime Minister Sharif said that the federal government had allocated Rs 38 billion in grant to support the flood-affected families with the disbursement of Rs 25,000 to each of them, Geo News reported.

Speaking to the flood victims, the prime minister said he had already announced Rs 15 billion in grant to Sindh while the distribution of flood relief amount among the affected families had commenced in the province after Balochistan under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). “The BISP has complete data, ensuring prompt and fair distribution among the deserving families,” he added.

Assuring the provincial governments of the federal government’s support, the prime minister said other provinces would also be provided with grants. The prime minister was accompanied by Sindh province Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, federal ministers and relevant authorities.

The prime minister said the federal government had continued it efforts to support the provincial governments in rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts with the support of the National Disaster Management Authority and other relevant departments. “A survey will be launched soon to assess the damages and losses caused by floods across the country,” he added.

The prime minister stressed that in the hour of trial, they had to work collectively, instead of playing politics, Geo News reported.

