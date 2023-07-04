INDIA

PTI prepared for Imran Khan’s arrest in a fortnight

NewsWire
0
0

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has told his party leaders about his possible arrest within the next two weeks.

Accordingly, a strategy has been devised for protest in the event of Khan’s arrest, The News reported.

However, the party sources said this time the protest will be “really peaceful” and no one would go near any cantonment or military areas, the report said.

PTI sources said that for the party leaders, most of whom are still hiding to avert arrest, the direction is to participate in the protest in such a manner that none of them is arrested. It will be a protest without arrest, said a source.

No individual, whether the party’s Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi or anyone else, will be given the leadership role in the case of Khan’s arrest. The party will be run by a new core committee, names of whose members may not be even announced to avert their possible arrest, The News reported.

Most members of the old core committee have already deserted. Till now no one knows who will be the member of the new core committee. It’s a secret with Imran Khan, who has told his party leaders that in the case of his arrest the names of the new core committee members will be conveyed to all concerned.

Regarding the protest pattern and style, the PTI sources said that even that is confidential and not being disclosed to ensure it becomes successful and noticed, and not thwarted by the government. It is, however, assured that it will be really peaceful, The News reported.

2023070433835

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Neena Gupta loves to binge on Turkish shows, learnt many new...

    SHGs running 1803 fair price shops in UP

    Accused in liquor policy case, Vijay Nair is in UK?

    ‘RSS members victims, not perpetrators’: SC junks TN’s plea against RSS...