Moments after his release was ordered, PTI President Parvez Elahi was re-arrested from outside a district court in Lahore, media reports said.

The PTI claims “fake cases” are being lodged against Elahi to force him to leave the party. Elahi was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) of Gujranwala, Dawn reported.

A district court in Lahore had discharged Elahi in a corruption case, a day after he was arrested from outside his residence by officials of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE).

The court had earlier reserved its verdict in the case.

The court termed the case against Elahi as not “well-founded” as per the ACE investigation and inquiry.

“Therefore, the matter requires further probe and inquiry before levelling any allegation against the accused,” it said and ordered the PTI leader’s “immediate release if not required in any other criminal case”.

“However, the investigating agency may arrest him subsequently if they find incriminating material as per the law,” the court added, Dawn reported.

In another important development on Friday, former Chief Minister of Pakistan Punjab Usman Buzdar, once known to be close to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, on Friday announced his plans to quit politics, Samaa TV reported.

Addressing a press conference here, Buzdar said he has been facing cases for the past 14 months, Samaa TV reported.

“I am taking a break from politics,” he said.

Buzdar also reiterated his support for Pakistan Army and urged all stakeholders to sit together and take the country out of the problems it is facing.

Buzdar said there would be no citizen who would not condemn these incidents of May 9.

“I am standing with the army and will continue to stand in the future. I announce my withdrawal from politics,” Buzdar said, Samaa TV reported.

