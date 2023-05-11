Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has alleged that Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid has been placed under “house arrest” in Islamabad, the media reported.

In a tweet, the party said that the government had “lost their senses” because it was “intoxicated with power”. It regretted that “non-elected” chief ministers in the other provinces were issuing orders while one elected by the people had been placed under house arrest, Dawn reported.

PTI leader Murad Saeed has warned that party supporters would march to Islamabad if former prime minister Imran Khan was not released today, Dawn reported.

“My Pakistanis, I am telling you that if Imran Khan is not released today, take to the streets and change your lives,” he said in a video message shared on Twitter, Dawn reported.

Speaking on the floor of the Sindh Assembly, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that attacks had taken place on the Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters and the Karachi Corps Commander office in the past by militant groups.

“PTI has to make a decision, whether it wants to become Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or a political party like Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM). They have to make this decision,” he said, Dawn reported.

