PTI to inform Pakistan Army chief about ‘pressure’ tactics

In contrast to its calls for the establishment to stay out of politics, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced that it would lodge a complaint with Pakistan Army chief General Syed Asim Munir against the “pressure” tactics, allegedly being used by some people in the military, local media reported.

The PTI would inform the army chief that some of his colleagues were pressurising party MPAs by making “calls from private numbers”, said PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry, Dawn reported.

Referring to the establishment’s alleged involvement in “political engineering”, Chaudhry stressed that state institutions should have a working relationship with all parties.

He further said that state institutions should be on one page with the people of Pakistan.

“When state institutions will come on one page with the masses, they will be compelled to have good relations with the PTI too because it was public’s favourite and largest political party.”

Talking to the media at the Punjab province Assembly, he said: “We will raise this serious issue with the army chief on his return from a visit abroad and demand investigations to apprehend those violating instructions of the army chief.”

Chaudhry’s remarks came ahead of a chaotic day at the Punjab province Assembly, which saw the sitting extended past mid­night, culminating in Chief Minister Parvez Elahi winning a confidence vote amid an opposition walkout.

