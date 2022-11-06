SOUTH ASIAWORLD

PTI to resume march to Islamabad from Tuesday

NewsWire
0
0

PTI chief Imran Khan said that his party would be resuming its march to Islamabad from Tuesday and he will join the protestors from Rawalpindi, media reported.

“We will start the march from Tuesday. I will hold an address daily,” Khan said while speaking at the hospital. He added that he would lead the march from Rawalpindi when it arrives in 10-15 days.

Khan called on his supporters to reach Rawalpindi as an announcement of the long march’s resumption, saying that the reason the Pakistani nation is treated as beggars is not because of the lack of resources but due to a lack of justice, Geo News reported.

“It is time to realise Haqeeqi Azadi. All of you should come and reach Rawalpindi when I join the party and lead (the march).”

Addressing a press conference from the hospital, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that “slave nations cannot rise”.

“My first point is what will the judicial commission do when the three people I named are the ones who will head the investigation,” said Khan. He added that he sought the interior minister, prime minister and a military official’s resignation as he wants “transparent investigations because there is an entire pattern”.

“First, video surfaces that I’m committing blasphemy, it should be probed in the investigations. The video is then highlighted by a journalist affiliated with a political party. After this, a press conference is held by Maryam Safdar, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Javed Latif and they say that I committed blasphemy,” said the PTI chief, Geo News reported.

The PTI chief said that he was seeking an FIR against the three people he named as he was aware that they wanted to murder him just like Salman Taseer.

The former prime minister questioned how did it happen that the gunman’s interview was leaked despite PTI having a government in Punjab.

“We ask the police and they say they were under pressure, when we ask the IG, he says it was hacked,” said Khan. He also demanded that a judicial commission be formed to probe Arshad Sharif’s murder.

20221106-180202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Businessmen urge Pak govt to permit food imports from India

    Pakistanis are in charge in Afghanistan as a colonial power: Amrullah...

    Pakistan industry warns of Sri Lanka like crisis

    As snowstorm hits, is it a COP-out for China in Glasgow?