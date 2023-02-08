A Pre-University (PU) principal was arrested for allegedly raping and killing a 17-year-old student in Lingasugur town of Karnataka’s Raichur district, police said on Wednesday.

Ramesh, the Principal of Sir M. Visvesvaraya Pre-University sexually harassed the girl, killed her and later, got her hanged at a hostel, parents of the victim alleged.

Ramesh, who was absconding after the incident, was arrested from Bijapur.

The incident occurred at the hostel run by the VCB education institution.

The girl, a student of first PU (class 11), was found dead on February 10 night. When the victim’s parents reached the hostel after getting information, her friends alleged that Ramesh used to repeatedly call her to his room and sexually harass her.

After that, parents and relatives of the victim protested before the college.

