INDIASCI-TECH

PUBG developer Krafton creates ‘hyper-realistic’ virtual human

NewsWire
0
0

PUBG game developer Krafton has unveiled the first images of ANA, the companys virtual human that looks real and is powered by hyperrealism and deep learning.

ANA is the first virtual human introduced by Krafton since its initial plan was revealed this past February through a technical demonstration.

With human-like features, such as the baby hairs and fluff on her skin, ANA truly looks unlike any other virtual human that currently exists through other technologies, the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.

ANA was developed through the hyperrealism production technology of Epic ‘Unreal Engine’.

ANA displays a hyper-realistic appearance, blurring the lines between a digital character and a real human.

The highly-advanced face rigging technology delicately expresses the movement of the pupil, fine facial muscles and wrinkles, and enables the natural joint movement across the entire body.

“Additionally, deep learning technologies, such as advanced voice synthesis, help create an artificial intelligent voice for ANA so she can act and sing just like a real human,” said the company.

“ANA is a hyper-realistic virtual human created by Krafton’s unparalleled technology. We expect her to attract the interest and popularity of Gen Z around the world,” said Josh Seokjin Shin, Head of the Creative Centre of Krafton.

“ANA will release an original music track and expand her scope of activity as an influencer into various areas across entertainment and esports,” Shin added.

Krafton said it will release more details on Ana later in the year, including “a unique story arc”.

20220616-142406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Himachal extends Covid curfew till May 31

    Firing case: Punjab CM ridicules Sukhbir reaction to HC order

    IAF completes rescue operations in Deoghar ropeway incident

    Election Commissioner, fellow Commissioners get inoculated