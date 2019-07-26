PUBG Lite tops Play Store ranking with 10 mn downloads

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Just three days after its launch, the Lite app of battle game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) has become the top free game in Google Play Store in India with over 10 million downloads, China-based parent company Tencent Games announced on Tuesday.

“The popularity of PUBG Mobile Lite can be attributed to the fact that a considerable segment of the Indian smartphone market comprises of ‘entry-level smartphones’ and now thanks to the new lighter version – PUBG Mobile Lite, this segment has access to a game which was beyond their reach,” the company said in a statement.

The lighter version of the game features a smaller map made to accomodate 60 players that facilitates fast-paced games that last for just 10 minutes — while still keeping the traditional PUBG style of play.

With an installation pack of just 400 MB and built for devices having less than 2GB RAM, the Lite version of PUBG aims to run smoothly for all players.

Launched in 2017, the main version of the controversial game has already crossed the 100-million-download mark on Google Play Store.

PUBG Mobile Season 8 was also released last week with a host of new features including weapon customisations, outfits, rewards and new theme.

–IANS

