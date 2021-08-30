The province is seeking public input on the Ontario Place redevelopment project. Ontarians can share their views via an online survey and virtual public information sessions.

“Ontario Place holds a special place in the hearts and minds of Ontarians for the many family-friendly events and activities that have been enjoyed by millions over the past 50 years,” said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. “We want to hear how Ontarians see themselves using a redeveloped Ontario Place and what features are important to them.”

The public survey is available online through Ontario.ca/OntarioPlace, along with information about the Ontario Place site and the redevelopment process, including the three successful participants. The survey will be open for nine weeks, closing in late October.

In addition to the survey, there will be two provincewide virtual public information sessions on October 13 and 27, which will provide additional opportunities for the public to learn about the planned redevelopment and provide input. More information about the virtual sessions, including how to pre-register, is available through Ontario.ca/OntarioPlace.

The waterfront property, made up of approximately 155 acres of land and water, served as an iconic cultural and tourism destination between from 1971 till its closure for redevelopment purposes in 2012.

In July, the province shared details of its plan to revitalize Ontario Place. Key heritage and recreational features of the site will be retained and integrated into the redevelopment, including the Cinesphere, the pod complex, the marina, Trillium Park and the William G. Davis Trail.

The province said a redeveloped Ontario Place will not include casinos or condos and the land will not be sold. will remain open to the public 365 days a year, with free public access and a waterfront that can be enjoyed by all. According to government data, more than one million people visit Ontario Place every year.

Public consultations are expected to continue throughout 2022 and 2023.