SOUTH ASIA

Public gatherings banned for 2 weeks in Islamabad after suicide attack

NewsWire
The District Magistrate of Islamabad said that all public gatherings and meetings will be banned for two weeks in the Pakistani capital in the wake of the suicide attack that left two people dead and eight others injured.

In a notification late Friday, Irfan Nawaz Memon as well as the deputy commissioner of Islamabad, said that in the light of recent advisories and threat alerts issued by the law enforcement agencies, and the attack on police, all kinds of corner meetings, gatherings and congregations in Islamabad will be prohibited for two weeks, reports Xinhua news agency.

He said the security of the capital has been beefed up to obviate the threats which can disrupt peace and tranquility causing damage to life and property, but the likelihood of such activities cannot be ruled out in the coming days.

“Thus immediate prevention and speedy remedy were required, and directions appearing were necessary to protect public life and property,” the notification added.

Political meetings at public places for the local body elections to be held on December 31 have also been prohibited.

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for Friday’s attack.

