HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

Public participation will help check TB: PM Modi

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India had made appreciable progress in eradication of Tuberculosis mainly due to public participation.

Speaking at the One World TB Summit, he said that community initiative was appreciable and had yielded good results.

“Even Though World sets a target to end TB by 2030, India has resolved to end TB by 2025. We are working on a strategy to trace, track, and treat which has shown desired results,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that India had used an integrated app to end TB.

“This is a new model of global war against TB. We have used people’s participation, enhancing nutrition, treatment innovation, wellness and prevention to combat TB,” he said.

He further said, “TB Mukt Panchayat is a great initiative. Under this campaign, every representative of the village panchayat will take a resolution that their villages will be completely TB free. Not even a single TB patient is in their respective villages.”

The Prime Minister further said that the ‘One World TB Summit’ India is fulfilling another resolution of Global Good.

“It is a matter of happiness that this summit is taking place in Kashi. Some time ago, India also took the initiative to take forward the vision of ‘One Earth, One Health’ and now through ‘One World TB Summit’ India is fulfilling another resolution of Global Good,” he added.

He said that in the last nine years, India has worked together on many fronts in this fight against TB.

“Nearly 10 lakh TB patients have been adopted by people. Even children have broken their piggy banks to ensure treatment of TB patients. This community initiative needs to be lauded. We are also increasing focus on areas where the number of cases is more. What we need to do is to help in removing the stigma attached to the disease,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that technology was being used to contain the growth of TB and the duration of treatment had also been reduced.

“We have pursued the trace, test, track, treat and technology package to win this war,” he ended.

20230324-122603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global Covid-19 caseload tops 181.7mn

    Global Covid caseload tops 374.3 mn

    UP Board exams put off, schools shut till May 15

    Pharmacist suspended in TN’s Tirupur for diverting vaccines