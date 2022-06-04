The Public Police has been incorporated as a registered trust (NGO) in Delhi with the blessings of its Chairman, Justice K.G. Balakrishnan, former Chief Justice of India and ex-Chairman of National Human Rights Commission, and with guidance from former high court judges, former senior IAS officers, ex-law secretaries and other distinguished members from different walks of life.

The aim of the NGO is to establish itself as a trustworthy and reliable interconnection link between the society and the law enforcement agencies to ensure greater confidence mutually, to create public awareness and build a stronger relationship with the community.

Justice K.G. Balakrishnan said that he is pleased to launch the West Bengal chapter of Public Police NGO under the dynamic leadership of Dr H.P. Kanoria.

He extended his good wishes for doing great humanitarian work in West Bengal, particularly for women empowerment and upliftment of underprivileged people of West Bengal. Due to unavoidable circumstances, he could not personally be present on this occasion.

Dr Kanoria, President of the West Bengal chapter, said that let us work together for serving the people and for harmony and peace.

“We need to generate awareness and familiarise several laws, rules and regulations. We intend to organise conferences, camps, events and meet people at large. We are confident that people will live in happiness and harmony,” he said.

Several distinguished personalities are joining in the advisory committee of the Public Police NGO’s West Bengal Chapter. Some of the names are as follows: Mr Malay Kr De, IAS (Retd), former Chief Secretary of West Bengal; Mr C.S. Samal, IAS (Retd); Mr Sitaram Sharma, Chairman, West Bengal Federation of United Nations and Honorary Consul of Belarus; Mr J.K. Saraff, noted industrialist and Honorary Consul of Chile; Dr Ratiranjan Mandal, former member of Planning Commission of India, and several others whose experience will enrich the functioning of the chapter.

Dr Rahul Varma, Secretary General of the state chapter of Public Police NGO, emphasised on the need for this NGO which to become a trustworthy and reliable intercommunication link between the society and the law enforcing agencies, which is the need of the hour.

