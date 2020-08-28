Public Safety Alert – Man in car following 12-year-old girl in the Eglinton Avenue East and Laird Avenue area

The Toronto Police Service would like to warn the public of an investigation into the stalking of a 12-year-old girl.

On Friday, August 21, 2020, officers began an investigation into a suspicious incident that occurred in early July in the Eglinton Avenue East and Laird Avenue area.

It is reported that:

a 12-year-old girl was was walking in the area in the afternoon

a man driving a silver or grey Jeep Cherokee slowed as he passed her

he drove ahead, made a u-turn, then followed her as she walked

he followed her for several blocks

the girl has been followed several times since then on different days

Local officers have been made aware and extra patrols will continue in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637), or Leave A Tip on Facebook.