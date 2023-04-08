BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Public sector non-life insurers doesn’t respect CLC orders: GIEAIA

NewsWire
0
0

Around 1,000-1,500 employees of the government owned general insurance companies have been transferred and the management are violating the orders of the Chief Labour Commissioner, government of India, alleged Trilok Singh, General Secretary, General Insurance Employees’ All India Association (GIEAIA).

In a letter to the Union Labour Minister Bhupinder Yadav on Saturday, Singh said: “In the ongoing week, we came to know that the Management of these PSGICs (public sector general insurance companies) are implementing the KPI (key performance indicators) and has issued transfer orders for nearly 1,000-1,500 employees/officers in the companies.”

The four companies are National Insurance Company Ltd, Oriental Insurance Company Ltd, United India Insurance Company Ltd and The New India Assurance Company Ltd.

Singh also said contrary to the Chief Labour Commissioner’s orders that the management should have bilateral discussions with the unions and others before rolling out any restructuring exercise, the companies have begun the implement KPI and restructuring exercise.

“Further, it is very painful that the management of the PSGICS are even not having basic courtesy to show respect for the orders issued by the constitutional bodies, as they moved with roll out before having any discussion with the Unions and Associations.”

20230408-140805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NDTV scrip hits upper limit after change of guard at promoter...

    Activist investor Nelson Peltz builds stake in Unilever

    S Korean mobile carriers tipped for robust Q1 earnings

    Resurgent Covid to heavily dent 2W sales: MOFSL