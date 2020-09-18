Public toilets on school land to be razed in UP

Lucknow, Sep 18 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh education department has directed razing of all the public toilets built illegally on government school lands in the state.

The department has also warned its district heads, the Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSAs) of action, if any, public toilet comes up in the school premises.

The order said, “All the ongoing construction should also be halted immediately.”

“On the basis of complaints coming from several districts, all the Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSA) have been told to ensure that no public toilet is constructed on the lands of school,” the order reads.

Vijay Kiran Anand, Uttar Pradesh Director General, School Education, said that the decision comes after complaints that the administration in several districts was increasingly using the government school lands to construct the public toilets, which pose security threat to the students and may also spread infection among the children as most of them are not cleaned regularly.

–IANS

amita/dpb