Puducherry has reported 355 fresh Covid cases, pushing the tally to 1.13 lakh, health officials said on Tuesday.

As per officials, there was a drop in the Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The UT’s active cases stood at 4,668, while the test positivity rate was 3.94 per cent on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, five people died in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,696.

Out of the 355 new cases, 265 were from the Puducherry region, 77 from Karaikal, 8 from Yanam and five from Mahe.

Mohan Kumar, Director of Health and Family Welfare, said that the fatality rate was 1.50 per cent, while the recovery rates were 94.38 per cent.

–IANS

aal/sdr/