The Puducherry police have warned people about scamsters offering lucrative foreign jobs to gullible persons and swindling money to the tune of lakhs of rupees.

SSP of Puducherry Police, Narra Chaithanya, appealed to the people to exercise caution while looking out for overseas jobs promised by unknown individuals and companies.

The police move follows the arrest of a Nigerian national from Bengaluru for cheating a Puducherry woman of Rs 36 lakhs on the pretext of a job in the United Kingdom with a salary of 6700 GBP.

A Nigerian national impersonating as a British embassy official had lured the woman to part with Rs 36 lakhs in many installments during the past two months.

The issue started after the woman found a job vacancy in a popular recruitment portal for a UK-based company, ‘List By House Garden’. The woman in her complaint said that after she applied, she was called for a Skype interview and the company officials informed her that she was selected.

Later, a person claiming to be a British Embassy official contacted her and asked her to pay an amount of s 36 lakhs in several installments as processing fee.

She, then approached the British Embassy with the appointment letter that she received online and enquired only to learn that she was duped. The woman then lodged a formal complaint with the police and the Puducherry cops traced the accused to Ruben Goodnews Nnameka (28) who is settled in Bengaluru.

The cops found several laptops, mobile phones, and an amount of Rs 35,000 from the fraudster.

He was charged under Sec 406( punishment for criminal breach of trust), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation),464 (making a false document), and Sections- 66-D( punishment for cheating by personation using computer resource).

The accused was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

It may be noted that another Puducherry woman was cheated in July 2021 of Rs 5.25 lakh rupees also by a Nigerian national.

Posing as a high-ranking French embassy official, the man promised the woman a lucrative job in a French airport. The accused Nigerian national, Taiwo Adewale Samson (31) was also secured by the police from Yelhanka in Bengaluru after reaching from Lagos, Nigeria.

