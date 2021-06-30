The Puducherry government has extended the lockdown till midnight of July 15, coupled with some relaxations, an official statement said on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the beach road, park, and gardens will be opened for walkers till 9 p.m. on all days.

Religious places and places of worship will also be opened for the public for darshan till 9 p.m. Essential poojas and rituals can be conducted by priests or employees of the respective religious places, and congregation at the place of worship will not be allowed.

Bars and restaurants within the hotels, guest houses and lodges, and other standalone eateries are permitted to operate with 50 per cent capacity till 9 p.m. Retail liquor shops and arrack vends will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ashok Kumar, Member Secretary, Puducherry state Executive Committee, said that if the positivity rate, number of active cases, and growth rate increases, then the markets, market complexes, malls, and bars shall be closed without any loss of time.

–IANS

aal/vd