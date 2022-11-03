HEALTHINDIA

Puducherry govt commences dengue, chikungunya awareness drive

NewsWire
0
0

The Union Territory of Puducherry has commenced an awareness drive against dengue and Chikungunya as northeast monsoon has set in.

The UT health department has deployed 12 auto vehicles for an awareness campaign on contagious diseases.

A senior official with the health department told IANS that the vehicles will operate in all areas through Primary health centres, Community welfare centres and health wellness centre during the two-week campaign.

During the awareness drive, the residents of the territory are advised not to allow water stagnation in plastic cups, open wells, coconut shells, tyres and plastic plates.

As per the health department officials, water clogging in stormwater drains and collecting water in cups, coconut shells etc was the main reason behind the spreading of mosquito-borne diseases.

“The water accumulation in stormwater drains and collection of water in plates, cups and coconut shells poses a major challenge in dengue prevention. The focus of the government is on source reduction to prevent dengue and no explosion of cases are there,” Dr R. Vasanthakumari told IANS.

Puducherry health department staff and ASHA workers are deployed for a door to door awareness on avoiding breeding spots like plastic plates, cups, coconut shells etc.

It is to be noted that in the first two days of November, 14 dengue cases and 28 chikungunya cases have been reported.

Dengue may be noted as a life-threatening disease if not properly treated when the symptoms of the disease arise. The major symptoms associated with dengue are, “Fever, fatigue, severe headache, body ache and vomiting.”

20221103-110803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    China airport cancels flights amid Covid outbreak

    Malaika Arora takes first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

    India sees slight dip in Covid-19 cases; reports 2,685 infections in...

    SL Covid caseload tops 200K