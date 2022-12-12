INDIA

Puducherry has puppet govt: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday lashed out at the government of the Union Territory of Puducherry and said that Chief Minister N. Rangasamy was subservient to the Lieutenant Governor.

Stalin, while addressing cadres during a family function of a DMK leader at the Union territory said that Puducherry also needed a Dravidian form of government like in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said, “Yes, Puducherry has a tall chief Minister (height wise), and he is a good man but he is subservient and acts like a puppet. Should he not be ashamed or tremble with indignation when a Governor was dictating terms to his government”.

He said that it was a great insult to the people of Puducherry that a government subservient to the Governor was ruling the territory.

Stalin said that a government of the DMK would soon be formed in Puducherry, and referred to the past governments of DMK and Congress.

He also said, “Whichever be the government, we should be careful that a communal government is not formed in the union territory of Puducherry.”

Stalin also said that Puducherry could be called the literary capital of Tamil Nadu as it was the birthplace of Subramania Bharathy and added that Puducherry and Tamil Nadu are inseparable. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister called upon the DMK cadres to win all 40 seats in the 2024 Lok sabha elections which include the seat from Puducherry.

