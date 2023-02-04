Days after being named for the prestigious Padma Bhushan award, noted singer Vani Jayaram passed away at her home in Chennai. She was 78.

Mourning the demise of the legendary singer, who rendered songs in 19 languages, the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan, said that Jayaram had found a place in the hearts of many people through her singing, adding that her death is a major loss to the music industry and her fans.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also expressed condolences over the passing away of the legendary singer.

In a message, Stalin said that her demise is an irreparable loss to the music world, as he offered his deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of the late singer.

In his statement, Stalin said, “Born in Vellore, the singer had enthralled the world with her voice and had sung more than 10,000 songs in 19 languages and had found a place in the hearts of many fans.

“I had congratulated her when it was announced that she would be honoured with the Padma Bhushan award. It is sad that she passed away before she could receive the award.”

BJP’s national executive member and actor Khushbu Sundar said in a tweet, “Vani Jayaram’s was a voice that enthralled us for many years… Her sweet and gentle nature was so evident in her voice.”

Noted Singer K.S. Chithra said that she was shocked at the passing away of Vani Jayaram.

Speaking to mediapersons, Chithra said that she had spoken to Jayaram just a couple of days ago.

Chithra said that she had presented the singer with a sari after Jayaram was bestowed with the Padma Bhushan award, adding that Jayaram had called her two days ago to thank her and had told her that she liked the sari very much.

“Vani Jayaram was a true legend and a versatile and multi-lingual singer with a strong classical foundation,” Chithra said.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Information and Broadcasting, M.P. Saminathan, said that the veteran singer had sung more than 10,000 songs and had left her mark in the music industry.

In a statement, the minister said, “She was known as the ‘Gaana Saraswathi’ of the seven swaras among her fans. I am extremely saddened to hear her passing away.”

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai said that the death of Vani Jayaram is a major loss to the music world.

In a tweet, Annamalai said, “She entertained us all by singing so many songs as there were possible in the seven swaras.”

