Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan on Friday said that a bandh is a democratic means of peaceful protest, as she referred to the protest announced by the BJP on October 31 against “rising terrorism” in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore and to crush it.

Addressing media persons at the Coimbatore International airport, she noted that Jameesha Mubin, who was killed in the car blast was questioned by NIA in 2019 and was monitored by the agency, and the Tamil Nadu Police could have watched his day to day activities closely.

She called upon the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to build confidence among people that they were living in a safe environment. Sounderarajan said that with the NIA taking over, the investigation would be totally impartial.

She also called upon the politicians not to use tough language against one another and to felicitate an impartial investigation of the Coimbatore blast case.

