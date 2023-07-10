INDIA

Puducherry Lt Governor approves subsidy for domestic cylinders in UT

NewsWire
0
0

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan has approved subsidy of domestic cylinders in the Union Territory, it was announced on Monday.

Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy had announced Rs 300 monthly LPG subsidy for the people of the Union Territory and has announced an amount of Rs 126 crore for the same in the budget for the Union Territory presented for the financial year 2023-24.

An amount of Rs 300 will be given as subsidy for red card holders below the poverty line and Rs 150 subsidy for yellow card holders below the poverty line.

The government announced that an ordinance for the same has also been issued and will be into effect after its publication in gazette. The subsidy amount will be paid into their respective bank accounts.

2023071036938

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vikramaditya Motwane conceived ‘Jubilee’ as an assistant director

    Men’s National Boxing C’ships: Gaurav, Hussamuddin and Biswamitra register commanding wins

    Manipur BJP expels chief spokesperson for ‘breach of discipline’

    Threat of pandemics far from over: Minister Bharati Pawar at G20...