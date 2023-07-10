Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan has approved subsidy of domestic cylinders in the Union Territory, it was announced on Monday.

Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy had announced Rs 300 monthly LPG subsidy for the people of the Union Territory and has announced an amount of Rs 126 crore for the same in the budget for the Union Territory presented for the financial year 2023-24.

An amount of Rs 300 will be given as subsidy for red card holders below the poverty line and Rs 150 subsidy for yellow card holders below the poverty line.

The government announced that an ordinance for the same has also been issued and will be into effect after its publication in gazette. The subsidy amount will be paid into their respective bank accounts.

